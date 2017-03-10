Paris-Nice: Britain's Yates in contention with two stages remaining

Simon Yates

Britain's Simon Yates won stage six of the Paris-Nice to move up to eighth overall with two stages remaining.

The 24-year-old escaped the peloton on the penultimate climb for a solo finish on the 193.5km route from Aubagne to Fayence.

Yates finished 17 seconds clear, leaving him one minute and 37 seconds behind leader Julian Alaphilippe who retained the yellow jersey.

"I was just full gas to the finish, I gave everything I had," he said.

The Orica-Scott rider added: "I was still quite far down in the general classification before today so I had some freedom.

"I expected some guys to come with me and work together for the finish but I found myself on my own."

The race concludes on Sunday.

