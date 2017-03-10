Sir Dave Brailsford: Team Sky boss says he will not resign over 'mystery package'

"From a personal point of view, you've got to put the team first and the riders first," Brailsford said

Sir Dave Brailsford says he will not resign as Team Sky boss, despite the controversy over a 2011 'mystery package' sent for Sir Bradley Wiggins.

Team Sky have admitted "mistakes were made" over the medical package, but deny breaking anti-doping rules.

The team have been unable to provide records to back up the claim Wiggins was given a legal decongestant at the Criterium du Dauphine in France.

"I'm fine in myself and have confidence in my team," Brailsford said.

Speaking to Cycling Weekly at the Tirreno-Adriatico race in Italy, he added: "My thoughts are about what's good for the team and what's right.

"Of course I'm not hiding. On a personal level, I've been through a lot over the years and it's important to make sure you can look at yourself and say there has been no wrongdoing. I'm confident of that.

"From a personal point of view, you've got to put the team first and the riders first."

On Monday, several Team Sky riders tweeted their support for Brailsford, but Chris Froome, a three-time Tour de France winner and the team's leading rider, has yet to comment publically.

Brailsford said he had had since spoken to Froome, but refused to elaborate on the detail, stating: "We had a good conversation, that's it."

UK Anti-Doping is investigating the package received by Dr Richard Freeman, an ex-Team Sky medic who pulled out of a parliamentary select committee hearing into the matter last week.

Earlier on Friday, British Cycling admitted it did not pay "sufficient care and attention" to the wellbeing of staff, following a leaked draft report into claims of a "culture of fear" at the body.

Published in the Daily Mail, it allegedly describes ex-performance director Brailsford as an "untouchable" figure within a "dysfunctional" leadership structure.