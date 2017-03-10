British Cycling: 'Sufficient care and attention' not paid to wellbeing of riders

Jess Varnish and Shane Sutton worked together on the Great Britain track cycling team

British Cycling has admitted it did not pay "sufficient care and attention" to the wellbeing of staff and athletes at the expense of winning medals.

The organisation was responding to a leaked draft report of an investigation into alleged failings in its culture.

Published in the Daily Mail, it claims British Cycling "sanitised" its own probe into claims Shane Sutton used sexist language towards Jess Varnish.

It also spoke of a "culture of fear", with some staff "bullied".

The leaked draft is reported to conclude:

Weak leadership allowed first Sir Dave Brailsford and then Sutton to work without supervision as British Cycling chiefs, creating a "dysfunctional structure".

Brailsford is described as an "untouchable" figure, while former technical director Sutton is said to be unsuitable for leadership.

The pursuit of medals to secure funding had "a blinding effect, causing clear behavioural and cultural issues to be ignored".

Conclusions of a November 2012 internal report that raised similar concerns were not acted upon.

In response, British Cycling says it accepts:

Its "World Class Programme leadership focused on medal delivery without sufficient care and attention to the overall staff and athlete culture and environment".

Leadership "failed to adequately grasp and subsequently address the early warning signs" of failings.

British Cycling found Sutton guilty of using sexist language towards Varnish, who was dropped from British Cycling's elite programme last April.

The Australian, who quit after Varnish's claims emerged, was found to have used the word "bitches", but claims that he used other offensive and discriminatory language were not upheld.

That included Varnish's complaint that Sutton told her to "go and have a baby".

Sutton was also cleared of any bullying allegations, including claims he made comments about the cyclist's weight.

An investigation into the culture at British Cycling was launched last year after ex-riders complained about their treatment.

A report on the findings of the investigation is imminent. It is chaired by British Rowing chief Annamarie Phelps, and was co-commissioned by UK Sport and British Cycling.

A number of other riders and former staff members have backed Varnish's claims, including former road world champion Nicole Cooke, who told a parliamentary select committee that it was a sport "run by men, for men".