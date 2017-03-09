Geraint Thomas: Team Sky rider wins Tirreno-Adriatico stage two

Geraint Thomas broke clear of the peloton with 5km remaining to take victory on stage two

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas claimed a fine solo victory on stage two of Tirreno-Adriatico.

The Briton attacked with about 5km of the 228km stage to go and held off the chasing peleton to win by nine seconds in Pomarance, Italy.

The victory came the day after a disastrous team time trial performance by Team Sky on stage one.

However, time lost on that first stage means Welshman Thomas, 30, is highly unlikely to challenge for the title.

BMC Racing's Greg van Avermaet of Belgium leads the general classification, followed by team-mates Rohan Dennis of Australia and American Tejay van Garderen.

Stage two result:

1. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky) 5hrs 51mins 44secs

2. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Team Sunweb) +9secs

3. Peter Sagan (Svk/Bora-Hansgrohe) same time

4. Greg van Avermaet (Bel/BMC Racing)

5. Francesco Gavazzi (Ita/Androni Giocattoli)

6. Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol/Team Sky)

7. Adam Yates (GB/Orica-Scott)

8. Rohan Dennis (Aus/BMC Racing)

9. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar)

10. Simon Clarke (Aus/Cannondale-Drapac)

General classification after stage two:

1. Greg van Avermaet (Bel/BMC Racing) 6hrs 15mins 14secs

2. Rohan Dennis (Aus/BMC Racing) same time

3. Tejay van Garderen (US/BMC Racing)

4. Damiano Caruso (Ita/BMC Racing)

5. Niki Terpstra (Ned/Quick-Step) +16secs

6. Bob Jungels (Lux/Quick-Step) same time

7. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar) +21secs

8. Moreno Moser (Ita/Astana) same time

9. Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi/FDJ)

10. Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa/Movistar)