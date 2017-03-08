Team Sky: Thomas' hopes of Tirreno-Adriatico victory 'over'

Geraint Thomas won the Paris-Nice stage race last season but is racing in Tirreno-Adriatico this year

Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas says his hopes of winning Tirreno-Adriatico are "over" after a disastrous team time trial on the opening stage.

Team-mate Gianni Moscon crashed after his front wheel collapsed as Sky finished 18th, losing significant time to their main rivals in Italy.

BMC Racing won the 22.7km stage in 23 minutes 20 seconds, with Thomas' team one minute and 42 seconds behind.

"It was Murphy's law - what could go wrong did go wrong," said Thomas.

"Races like this are won in seconds - we'll try to be aggressive and make up for this, but I think general classification is out the window now."

The week-long World Tour stage race runs until 14 March.