Track Cycling Worlds: Katie Archibald & Elinor Barker in GB squad

Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker won gold in the women's team pursuit alongside Laura Kenny and Joanna Rowsell-Shand at Rio 2016

Olympic champions Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Steven Burke and Callum Skinner will represent Great Britain at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in April.

They are among 20 riders heading to the Worlds in Hong Kong from 12-16 April.

Ten riders will be making their championships debut, including Scot Neah Evans and Welshman Lewis Oliva.

"The team is made up of a good mix of experienced and developing riders," said Head coach Iain Dyer.

"I'm pleased to see non-programme riders Neah Evans and Lewis Oliva in Great Britain colours and their selection is testament not only to their hard work but to the support we receive from Scottish and Welsh Cycling respectively.

"It's also great to have some of our Olympians in the squad. This year's Worlds will allow them to race different events which were not possible in previous years due to the focus on the Olympic events."

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Laura Kenny, 24, will miss the World Championships after announcing in February that she and husband Jason Kenny are expecting their first child.

Great Britain Cycling Team:

Women's Endurance: Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Ellie Dickinson, Neah Evans, Emily Kay, Manon Lloyd, Emily Nelson.

Men's Endurance: Matt Bostock, Steven Burke, Kian Emadi, Chris Latham, Mark Stewart, Andy Tennant, Oliver Wood.

Sprint: Jack Carlin, Katy Marchant, Lewis Oliva, Ryan Owens, Callum Skinner, Joe Truman.