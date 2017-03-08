Sir Bradley Wiggins: Geraint Thomas 'annoyed' over 'mystery package' case

Thomas, 30, is a double Olympic track cycling gold medallist, and a key member of Team Sky's squad

Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas is "annoyed" Sir Bradley Wiggins has not had to "take the flak" over a 'mystery package' delivered for him in 2011.

UK Anti-Doping is investigating the package received by Dr Richard Freeman, an ex-Team Sky medic who pulled out of a hearing into the matter last week.

Wiggins, the 2012 Tour de France winner, has not been asked to appear.

"For sure, there's still questions to be answered, but Freeman and Brad don't seem to have the flak," Thomas said.

"Those are the people who, primarily, this whole things involves. But they can swan around getting on with their lives while we have to answer questions we've got nothing to do with," he told Cycling Weekly.

"Really, it just seems to be us, which is annoying."

Team Sky have admitted "mistakes were made" around the delivery of a medical package sent to Wiggins when he was racing at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine, but deny breaking anti-doping rules.

Team Sky boss Sir Dave Brailsford has said he was told the package contained a legal decongestant - Fluimucil.

However, there are no records of the treatment, a situation which leaves British Cycling and Team Sky's reputation "in tatters", according to the chairman of the parliamentary select committee investigating the matter.

Team Sky say they take "full responsibility" for the failures.

"There is a fundamental difference between process failures and wrongdoing," Brailsford said on Tuesday.

On Monday, several Team Sky riders - including Thomas - tweeted their support for Brailsford.

Chris Froome, a three-time Tour de France winner and the team's leading rider, has yet to comment publically.

"I've known Dave a hell of a long time now and have 100% confidence he would never do things the wrong way," Thomas added.

"He's done so much for the sport. I'm fully behind him. He hasn't done anything untoward, no rules have been broken - the same as Brad and Freeman."