Team Sky admit mistakes over medical package but deny wrongdoing
Team Sky have admitted "mistakes were made" around the delivery of a medical package to Sir Bradley Wiggins but deny breaking anti-doping rules.
The team have been unable to provide records to back up the claim Wiggins was given a legal decongestant at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine in France.
MPs have criticised the team's record-keeping, while UK Anti-Doping is investigating the package's contents.
Team Sky say they take "full responsibility" for the failures.
"There is a fundamental difference between process failures and wrongdoing," said Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford in a letter to the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee.
