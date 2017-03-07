Team Sky admit mistakes over medical package but deny wrongdoing

Team Sky have admitted "mistakes were made" around the delivery of a medical package to Sir Bradley Wiggins but deny breaking anti-doping rules.

The team have been unable to provide records to back up the claim Wiggins was given a legal decongestant at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine in France.

MPs have criticised the team's record-keeping, while UK Anti-Doping is investigating the package's contents.

Team Sky say they take "full responsibility" for the failures.

"There is a fundamental difference between process failures and wrongdoing," said Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford in a letter to the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee.

