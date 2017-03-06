Sir Dave Brailsford: Team Sky riders '100% back' boss

Sir Dave Brailsford left British Cycling in 2014 to focus on Team Sky

Team Sky riders are "100%" behind team principal Sir Dave Brailsford, according to Geraint Thomas.

The 53-year-old has come under scrutiny since information on Sir Bradley Wiggins' authorised use of banned drugs to treat a medical condition was released by hackers.

And further questions about Team Sky's doping controls led MPs to claim its reputation was "in tatters".

"It shouldn't even need saying, but we all back Dave B 100%!", said Thomas.

"I've known him a long time and I wouldn't want anyone else leading Team Sky," the 30-year-old added.

Peter Kennaugh agreed with Thomas, adding: "I think all the riders on team sky would join me in saying they are completely behind Dave Brailsford."

"He's the leader of our super Team Sky," added Elia Viviani.

Michal Kwiatkowski, Owain Doull and Luke Rowe also tweeted their support for Brailsford.

It follows reports that some riders have lost confidence in Brailsford and considered asking him to resign.

Brailsford has denied any wrongdoing, saying TUEs "do not cross the line" over performance-enhancing drugs.

Last week a Parliamentary select committee heard evidence about the doctor who received a 'mystery package' for Sir Bradley Wiggins in 2011.

Team Sky responded saying that they were a clean team who abide by the rules.

"We are proud of our stance against doping. We believe our approach to anti-doping is rigorous and comprehensive," they said in a statement.