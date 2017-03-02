BBC Sport - British Cycling chairman apologises after bullying & doping claims
British Cycling behaviours 'unacceptable'
- From the section Cycling
British Cycling chairman Jonathan Browning says the "occurrence of issues in terms of behaviours, harassment, bullying is unacceptable" as a report on the findings of an investigation into the culture at British Cycling - launched last year after ex-riders complained about their treatment - is imminent.
