Team Sky: Doctor has no records of 'mystery package' for Sir Bradley Wiggins

Sir Bradley Wiggins was the first Briton to win the Tour de France in 2012

A doctor who received a 'mystery package' for Sir Bradley Wiggins in 2011 has no record of his medical treatment at the time, MPs have heard.

Team Sky and British Cycling's record-keeping has been strongly questioned.

In 2014 former Team Sky medic Dr Richard Freeman had a laptop containing medical records stolen, said UK Anti-Doping chief Nicole Sapstead.

"No one has any recognition of what was in the package," she told the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee.

Freeman, who received the package from then-British Cycling coach Simon Cope on the final day of the Criterium du Dauphine, missed the hearing on Wednesday because of ill health.

In December, Team Sky boss Sir Dave Brailsford told the committee that the package contained an over-the-counter decongestant, Fluimucil.

Key points from Wednesday's hearing

Cope told the hearing he did not ask what was in the package but had no reason to be believe it was anything "untoward"

He does not believe there is any cheating in British cycling

Asked if he felt "stitched up" and "left to dangle" because of the ongoing inquiry, Cope said "yes".

Sapstead said a UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) inquiry had been hampered by incomplete or non-existent records

"Team Sky did have a policy of keeping records, just not everyone was adhering to it," she said

Wiggins said he was treated with Fluimucil but was unaware of the package contents

Orders of the anti-inflammatory drug triamcinolone was enough for lots of cyclists, not just Wiggins, who was administered it under TUEs (therapeutic use exemptions)

There was no evidence of a cover-up or tampering of evidence, said Sapstead

More to follow.