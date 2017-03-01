BBC Sport - Team Sky: Doctor has no records of 'mystery package' for Sir Bradley Wiggins
No medical records for 'mystery package'
UK Anti-Doping chief Nicole Sapstead tells the DCMS Select Committee that Team Sky have no medical records for when a "mystery package" was delivered to Bradley Wiggins in 2011.
