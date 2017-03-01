BBC Sport - UCI 'making a mockery' of Para-cycling World Championships

UCI 'making mockery' of World Championships

Many of Great Britain's cyclists are frustrated with the UCI ahead of the Para-Cycling Track World Championships in Los Angeles on Thursday, having been given just seven weeks warning for the event.

READ MORE: Para-cyclists given seven weeks to prepare for Track World Championships

