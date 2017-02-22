Adam & Simon Yates to miss Tour de France to focus on Giro d'Italia

Adam Yates won the white jersey as the best young rider in the 2016 Tour de France

Britons Adam and Simon Yates will miss the Tour de France to focus on the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana.

Neither twin, 24, has competed in two Grand Tours in a single year before.

Adam Yates came fourth in last year's Tour de France general classification, but his Orica-Scott team boss said it was in the brothers' long-term interests to skip the 2017 race.

"We want to give the guys a bigger foundation for the future," said Matt White.

Italian Vincenzo Nibali is returning to defend his Giro title in May, with 2014 winner Nairo Quintana also set to appear in the field.

"Two Grand Tours is something I have never done and it's a new challenge," said Adam Yates.

"The 100th edition gives the Giro some big prestige this year. If we can get as close to the podium as possible, that is the aim."

Simon Yates missed last year's Tour de France as he served a four-month ban for a failed drugs test, blamedon an administrative error over his use of an asthma inhaler.

"From a purely physical standpoint, I think this year can really benefit me for the future," he said.

"It's a big load to do two Grand Tours, and ever since I have been a professional I have only done one Grand Tour per year."

The Giro begins in Sardinia on 5 May, while the Vuelta starts in the French town of Nimes on 19 August.