Track Cycling World Cup: Mark Downey takes silver medal in Madison class

Mark Downey and Madison team-mate Felix English in action in Colombia

Mark Downey has secured his second medal at the third round of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Colombia.

The Northern Irishman took silver with Madison partner Felix English to add to the gold he won in the points race.

The duo were the first of three pairings to gain a lap in the closing kilometres of the sprints and gained a second lap in the latter stages.

Their heroics were enough for second place in the race, behind winners Denmark, with Russia taking bronze.

Downey, 20, dominated the points race on Saturday and is now leading the World Cup ranking in the event.

His success ensured that he picked up back-to-back gold medals after winning the points race in the second World Cup round in Apeldoorn.

The County Down man's next target will be the World Championships in Hong Kong in April.