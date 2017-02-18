Track Cycling World Cup: Mark Downey wins points race gold in Colombia
Northern Ireland's Mark Downey has won the men's points race in the third round of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Colombia.
The 20-year-old, from County Down, dominated the race and is now leading the World Cup ranking in the event.
He has secured back-to-back gold medals after winning the points race in the second World Cup round in Apeldoorn.
"This one means a lot more to me than Apeldoorn because of the fashion in which I won," said Downey.
"It was my first time racing at altitude so I needed to be careful.
"My pre-race tactic was to chill for 30 to 40 laps and then to come to the front and turn the gas on. I made three key moves in the race."
Ireland's Lydia Boylan was sixth in the Women's Omnium, having made a blistering start by winning the first event, the scratch race.