Track World Cup: Emily Nelson wins omnium silver in Colombia

Nelson is one of four female riders competing for Great Britain in Colombia

Emily Nelson won silver for Great Britain in the omnium at the Track Cycling World Cup in Colombia.

The race includes scratch, tempo, elimination and points races, with Nelson third going into the last of those events.

In her first omnium at world level, the 20-year-old was third in the points race to earn silver behind winner Lotte Kopecky of Belgium.

Nelson will next race in the team pursuit qualifying on Saturday in Cali.

She will line up with team-mates Manon Lloyd, Emily Kay and Neah Evans in the event.

"Extremely happy with a silver medal in the Omnium!," Nelson wrote on Twitter. "On to the Team Pursuit now with qualification tomorrow."