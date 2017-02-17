Jonathan Tiernan-Locke: Ex-Team Sky rider retires from professional cycling

Jonathan Tiernan-Locke won the 2012 Tour of Britain but was later stripped of his title after being found guilty of a doping violation

Former Team Sky rider Jonathan Tiernan-Locke has retired from professional cycling.

The 32-year-old Briton was sacked by Team Sky and banned for two years for a doping violation in 2014, which also led to him being stripped of the 2012 Tour of Britain title.

He returned to racing at national level in 2016 but says he no longer has the "mindset" to race professionally.

"I wouldn't want to be a pro again," he told the Exeter Express and Echo.

"I'm glad I raced last year, even if I was never that fit, as I felt I needed to come back and compete at some level.

"I just about did the bare minimum in training, often missing a few days' riding at a time - and that was the polar opposite to the way I was before.

"I have searched for the motivation, but the fact is that it's difficult to get fired up about the kind of races that I once saw as stepping-stones to the pro world."

More to follow.