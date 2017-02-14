Laura Kenny and husband Jason drop strong pregnancy hint

Jason and Laura Kenny have 10 Olympic gold medals between them

Britain's four-time Olympic gold medallist Laura Kenny has dropped a strong hint that she is pregnant.

Husband Jason Kenny followed up a post on Instagram from the 24-year-old with a tweet that appeared to confirm the news, while Great Britain team-mate Dani King tweeted "best news ever".

Jason, 28, has won six track cycling Olympic gold medals, including three at last summer's Games in Rio.

The pair married following the Games in September 2016.

Laura pulled out of last month's National Track Championships after injuring a hamstring, but said at the time she hoped to be fit for April's World Championships in Hong Kong