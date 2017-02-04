Dubai Tour: Marcel Kittel beats Mark Cavendish in sprint to win title

Marcel Kittel wins in Dubai as Cavendish (right) cuts a forlorn figure as he crosses the finish line

Defending champion Marcel Kittel wrapped up victory in the Dubai Tour by winning the fifth and final stage.

The German, punched by Ukrainian Andriy Grivko on stage three, outsprinted Team Sky's Italian Elia Viviani, while Britain's Mark Cavendish was fourth.

Cavendish gesticulated with frustration after failing to come round Kittel, who he had been following in the sprint.

"I'm super proud. It's a nice start to the season," said Quick-Step Floors rider Kittel, who won three stages.

"The final sprint didn't go according to plan because the chain of my lead-out man fell off so I had to go on my own."

Kittel's defence was expected to come under most pressure on Friday's hilly stage four, but it was cancelled because of high winds.

He ended up 18 seconds clear of Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen in the overall standings with German John Degenkolb in third.

Team Dimension Data's Cavendish, who won the race in 2015, finished eighth overall, two places behind One Pro Cycling's Thomas Stewart, who was the highest-ranked Briton on general classification.

Stage 5 result:

1. Marcel Kittel (Ger/Quick-Step Floors) 2hrs 34mins 12secs

2. Elia Viviani (Ita/Team Sky) Same time

3. Riccardo Minali (Ita/Astana)

4. Mark Cavendish (GB/Team Dimension Data)

5. John Degenkolb (Ger/Trek-Segafredo)

General classification:

1. Marcel Kittel (Ger/Quick-Step Floors) 15hrs 8mins 56secs

2. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned/Lotto Jumbo) +18secs

3. John Degenkolb (Ger/Trek-Segafredo) +24secs

4. Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux/BMC Racing) Same time

5. Elia Viviani (Ita/Team Sky)

Selected:

6. Thomas Stewart (GB/One Pro Cycling) +24secs

8. Mark Cavendish (GB/Team Dimension Data) +26secs

10. Alex Dowsett (GB/Movistar) +27secs