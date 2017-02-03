Cyclist Luke Rowe wins a race after a four year wait for solo success

Luke Rowe celebrates his victory in Melbourne

Team Sky rider Luke Rowe put his first solo win in over four years down to an earlier start to winter training as he looks for spring classic glory.

Rowe took stage two of The Herald Sun Tour in Australia by 33 seconds.

"Until we hit the final climb I wasn't convinced," said the Cardiff rider. "But as soon as we hit that climb the legs felt really good, I attacked with 20km to go and rode home solo."

Rowe's teammate Chris Froome finished sixth in the first stage.

Rowe says enjoyed taking centre stage, rather than being a support rider.

"I probably race my bike 90 days a year, and 80 of those I'm working for the guys and committing 100% to them. So when you get a free role like today and a chance to go in the breakaway you have to takes chances like that in both hands," he said.

Rowe who won a stage of The Tour of Britain in 2012 is looking to improve on his fifth-placed finish on last year's Tour of Flanders and eighth in the 2015 Paris-Roubaix cobbled classic.

"This year I knuckled down over the Christmas period, got some good work done and started training fairly early," he told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"I couldn't be happier with where the form is at the moment. This whole block is just a stepping stone towards being in the best shape possible for the Spring Classics on the cobbles, so it's great to notch up a win on the way. Bring on the cobbles."