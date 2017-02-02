BBC Sport - Dubai Tour: Marcel Kittel punched by Andriy Grivko during race

Leader Kittel punched by rival cyclist

Race leader Marcel Kittel was left with a bloody face after being punched by fellow rider Andriy Grivko during the third stage of the Dubai Tour.

READ MORE: Kittel punched by Grivko in Dubai Tour

