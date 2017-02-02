Herald Sun Tour: Chris Froome fifth overall after Damien Howson wins stage one

Chris Froome
Froome is looking to become the first rider in more than a decade to claim back-to-back titles

Britain's Chris Froome finished sixth on stage one of the Herald Sun Tour in Australia to move fifth overall.

The Team Sky rider, 31, is looking to retain his title in the five-day race.

The three-time Tour de France winner, who came 26th in Wednesday's prologue, was one minute and 11 seconds behind stage winner Damien Howson on Thursday.

Australia's Howson, of Orica-Scott, broke away to win the 172.4km stage from Wangaratta to Falls Creek by 32 seconds from second-placed Jai Hindley.

Stage one result

1. Damien Howson (Aus/Orica-Scott) 4 hours 33 minutes 54 seconds

2. Jai Hindley (Aus/Australian National Team) +32secs

3. Kenny Elissonde (Fra/Team Sky) +47secs

4. Michael Storer (Aus/Australian National Team) +1min 3secs

5. Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col/Orica-Scott) +1min 10secs

6. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +1min 11secs

General classification

1. Damien Howson (Aus/Orica-Scott) 4hrs 36mins 32secs

2. Jai Hindley (Aus/Australian National Team) +38secs

3. Kenny Elissonde (Fra/Team Sky) +53secs

4. Michael Storer (Aus/Australian National Team) +1min 10secs

5. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +1min 12secs

6. Cameron Meyer (Aus/Australian National Team) +1min 13secs

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Flag team playing

Flag American Football Training Sessions
Girl with tennis racquet

Tennis Coaching For All

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired