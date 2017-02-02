Herald Sun Tour: Chris Froome fifth overall after Damien Howson wins stage one

Froome is looking to become the first rider in more than a decade to claim back-to-back titles

Britain's Chris Froome finished sixth on stage one of the Herald Sun Tour in Australia to move fifth overall.

The Team Sky rider, 31, is looking to retain his title in the five-day race.

The three-time Tour de France winner, who came 26th in Wednesday's prologue, was one minute and 11 seconds behind stage winner Damien Howson on Thursday.

Australia's Howson, of Orica-Scott, broke away to win the 172.4km stage from Wangaratta to Falls Creek by 32 seconds from second-placed Jai Hindley.

Stage one result

1. Damien Howson (Aus/Orica-Scott) 4 hours 33 minutes 54 seconds

2. Jai Hindley (Aus/Australian National Team) +32secs

3. Kenny Elissonde (Fra/Team Sky) +47secs

4. Michael Storer (Aus/Australian National Team) +1min 3secs

5. Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col/Orica-Scott) +1min 10secs

6. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +1min 11secs

General classification

1. Damien Howson (Aus/Orica-Scott) 4hrs 36mins 32secs

2. Jai Hindley (Aus/Australian National Team) +38secs

3. Kenny Elissonde (Fra/Team Sky) +53secs

4. Michael Storer (Aus/Australian National Team) +1min 10secs

5. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +1min 12secs

6. Cameron Meyer (Aus/Australian National Team) +1min 13secs