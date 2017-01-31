Mark Cavendish: Briton third in first 2017 race despite late puncture

Mark Cavendish (centre) joined Team Dimension Data - formerly known as MTN-Qhubeka - at the start of the 2016 season

Briton Mark Cavendish overcame a late puncture to finish third on the opening stage of the Dubai Tour - his first race of 2017.

The 31-year-old, winner of 30 Tour de France stages, suffered the mishap in the final four kilometres and rode on with no time for a wheel change.

"Third place after riding last 4km with a puncture - my new Team Dimension Data group were phenomenal," he tweeted.

German Marcel Kittel took victory for Quick-Step Floors.

Dutch LottoNL-Jumbo cyclist Dylan Groenewegen took second spot, and Britain's national road race champion Adam Blythe was 10th for his new team Aqua Blue Sport.

The 181km stage from the Dubai International Marine Club to Palm Jumeirah finished with a bunch sprint after the breakaway pack were caught with 10km to go.