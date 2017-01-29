BBC Sport - Cyclo-Cross World Championships: Britain first, second and third in men's junior race
GB cyclist's emotional interview after cyclo-cross gold
- From the section Cycling
An emotional Tom Pidcock hopes cyclo-cross gets more recognition after his gold in the men's junior race at the World Championships in Luxembourg capped a GB one-two-three.
Evie Richards, another Briton and the defending champion, took bronze in the women's under-23 race.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired