BBC Sport - Cyclo-Cross World Championships: Britain first, second and third in men's junior race

GB cyclist's emotional interview after cyclo-cross gold

  • From the section Cycling

An emotional Tom Pidcock hopes cyclo-cross gets more recognition after his gold in the men's junior race at the World Championships in Luxembourg capped a GB one-two-three.

Evie Richards, another Briton and the defending champion, took bronze in the women's under-23 race.

READ MORE Pidcock leads British one-two-three at Worlds

Top videos

Video

GB cyclist's emotional interview after cyclo-cross gold

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Federer beats Nadal in thriller - best moments

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Have you ever seen anything like this before?!

Video

Collins penalty puts non-league Sutton ahead

Video

Highlights: Millwall 1-0 Watford

Video

Highlights: Fulham 4-1 Hull City

Video

Millwall's Morison stuns Watford

Video

Non-league Lincoln make FA Cup history

Video

Willian & Welbeck star in Saturday's best goals

Video

Santa Cruz casts doubt on Frampton Belfast bout

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Highlights: Liverpool 1-2 Wolves

Audio

Frampton: 'The best man won on the night'

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Redwing Amongst Berries

Bird Identification Walk
Skiing around cones

Skiing- Penguins

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired