National Track Championships: Katie Archibald wins gold and silver on day two

Katie Archibald (centre) won the women's scratch race ahead of Scotland's Neah Evans (left) and Wales' Elinor Barker at the UK National Track Championships

Olympic champion Katie Archibald added another gold and a silver on day two of the UK National Track Championships.

She beat fellow Scot Neah Evans in the scratch race before losing out to Sophie Capewell in the keirin.

Rio reserve Ryan Owens claimed the men's sprint title with Joe Truman taking silver and Lewis Oliva bronze.

Paralympic champions Sophie Thornhill and pilot Corrine Hall also won their second gold as well as silver, in the pursuit and flying 200 respectively.

"I'm a bit shattered but my dad owns a bed shop so I'm obliged to have a good night's sleep," said Archibald, who will return for a third day of racing at the National Cycling Centre on Sunday.

The 22-year-old also beat her GB pursuit team-mate, Wales' Elinor Barker, who finished third behind Evans in the scratch event.

In the C1-5 category, Megan Giglia won individual pursuit while 15 year-old Lauren Booth won her second gold of the championships in the flying 200.

Paralympic triathlon silver medallist Alison Patrick completed a track debut bronze medal hat-trick in the tandem alongside experienced pilot Helen Scott.

Patrick, who will continue to race triathlon, now hopes to compete for Great Britain at the Para-cycling Track World Championships in Los Angeles in March.

Inspired to try a new sport? Find out how to get into disability sport with our special guide.

However, Britain's most decorated female Paralypian, Sarah Storey, will not compete in LA, deciding against competing internationally in 2017.

In Manchester, her Boot Out Breast Cancer team took bronze in the team pursuit - which was won by British Cycling Academy riders under Team Breeze.

Elsewhere, Dan Bigham added the men's kilometre time trial gold to his individual pursuit title, Joe Nally won the points race and Aileen McGlynn and pilot Louise Haston came out on top in the tandem flying 200.