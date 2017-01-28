Cyclo-Cross World Championships: Britain first, second and third in men's junior race

From the section

Tom Pidcock, Dan Tulett and Ben Turner celebrate at the Cyclo-Cross World Championships

Tom Pidcock led home a British one-two-three in the men's junior race on the opening day of the Cyclo-Cross World Championships in Luxembourg.

Yorkshire's Pidcock beat compatriot Dan Tulett by 38 seconds, with Ben Turner completing the podium places.

They had to overcome difficult conditions as snow, ice and mud added to an already tricky course.

Evie Richards, another Briton and the defending champion, took bronze in the women's under-23 race.

These are the 68th Cyclo-Cross World Championships, and 30,000 spectators are expected to attend the event in Bieles, Luxembourg.