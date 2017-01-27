National Track Championships: Katie Archibald qualifies fastest for final

From the section

Archibald won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Katie Archibald has qualified fastest for the final of the individual pursuit at the National Track Championships.

The Olympic team pursuit champion faces Emily Nelson for the title on Friday evening.

Rachel James, sister of Olympic silver medallist Becky, qualified fastest for the sprint semi-finals in Manchester.

In Para-cycling, Sophie Thornhill and Corrine Hall won the mixed tandem time trial title, while Lauren Booth won the C5 event.

Archibald only recently returned to competition after fracturing her wrist in November at a World Cup event in Glasgow.

James has returned to able-bodied cycling after a successful spell piloting for Thornhill, who won tandem kilo gold at the Rio Paralympics.

Britain's most successful female Paralympian, Dame Sarah Storey, competed in the able-bodied individual pursuit, but could not get into the medal rides.