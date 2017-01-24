Cooke won the Olympic road race in Beijing in 2008

Former Olympic champion Nicole Cooke says British Cycling is run "by men for men" and its attempts to stop doping are "inadequate and ineffective".

Cooke, 33, made the claims in written evidence submitted to a Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Tuesday.

The session was held to discuss issues raised at a hearing involving British Cycling and Team Sky last month.

Cooke said British Cycling shows "discrimination and favouritism" because it is "answerable to itself".

The Welsh former world and Commonwealth champion added the fight against doping is "the wrong people fighting the wrong war, in the wrong way, with the wrong tools".

British Cycling is the subject of an investigation by UK Anti-Doping into allegations of wrongdoing in the sport.

The national federation is also awaiting the findings of an independent review into an alleged bullying culture.

That began after former technical director Shane Sutton was accused of using offensive and discriminatory language towards cyclist Jess Varnish.

He was found guilty of using sexist language, but cleared of eight of the nine charges against him.