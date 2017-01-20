England: Alex Hales to miss rest of India tour through injury

England, still to win a game on the India tour, play their final one-day match in Kolkata on Sunday

England opener Alex Hales will miss the remainder of the tour of India after scans showed he has suffered a hand fracture.

The 28-year-old damaged his right hand during the second one-day international defeat by India on Thursday in Cuttack.

Right-hander Hales sustained the injury after attempting a catch in the outfield and jarring his hand on the ground.

He will return to England on Saturday and will see a hand surgeon next week.

The ECB said England will announce Hales' replacement in the Twenty-20 squad for the three-match series against India, starting on January 26, in "due course".

England play the final one-day game of their three-match series with India in Kolkata on Sunday.

They are yet to win on this tour, having lost four and drawn one of the five-match Test series that came before.