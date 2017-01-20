British Cycling: Ian Drake steps down from his position as chief executive officer

Drake has overseen a hugely successful period in British Cycling's history, and a huge increase in the sport's popularity

Ian Drake has stepped down as British Cycling's chief executive earlier than had been expected.

The move comes as a UK Sport independent investigation into culture and practices at the organisation prepares to report next month.

It is also "fully co-operating" with a UK Anti-Doping investigation into allegations of wrongdoing in cycling.

Drake, CEO since October 2009, announced in October he would be stepping down in April.

He has been in charge during a hugely successful era. Explaining his decision to step down in October, Drake said it was "the natural moment" for a new figure to lead the organisation "forward into Tokyo 2020".

British Cycling said Drake had "completed the handover phase" and would be temporarily replaced by chief operating officer Jamie Obank until a new chief executive is appointed.

Its president Bob Howden added: "I would like to take this opportunity to recognise Ian's tremendous work for British Cycling as chief executive over the last eight years.

"On behalf of the board I wish Ian every happiness in the future. Recruitment for a new chief executive is progressing well and I expect to be in a position to make a further announcement in the coming weeks."

British Cycling under review

UK Sport's review centres on allegations of bullying and discrimination within British Cycling.

Former senior coach Ken Matheson has said he "seriously contemplated suicide" because of an "endemic culture of fear and favour", while British Cycling itself found ex-technical director Shane Sutton guilty of using sexist language towards cyclist Jess Varnish.

The review is also considering claims Sutton used derogatory words to describe Para-cyclists. Sutton has rejected the claims.

UK Anti-Doping began its investigation after concerns emerged over the use of therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs), which allow athletes to take prohibited substances if there is a medical need.

It is also looking into a medical package delivered to Sir Bradley Wiggins when he was at Team Sky on the final day of the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine.

Team Sky say they are "confident" no evidence of wrongdoing will be found.