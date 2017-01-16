Laura Kenny to miss National Track Championships with hamstring injury
Britain's four-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny will miss this month's National Track Championships after injuring a hamstring.
Kenny, 24, will also miss the Six Day Berlin event, which begins this week, but hopes to be fit for April's World Championships in Hong Kong.
A British Cycling statement said: "Laura is undergoing treatment and hopes to return to full fitness soon."
Kenny has won seven world gold medals, including two in London last year.