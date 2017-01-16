Laura Kenny to miss National Track Championships with hamstring injury

Laura Kenny
Laura Kenny has won more Olympic gold medals than any other British woman

Britain's four-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny will miss this month's National Track Championships after injuring a hamstring.

Kenny, 24, will also miss the Six Day Berlin event, which begins this week, but hopes to be fit for April's World Championships in Hong Kong.

A British Cycling statement said: "Laura is undergoing treatment and hopes to return to full fitness soon."

Kenny has won seven world gold medals, including two in London last year.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Laura Trott wins gold in scratch race

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired