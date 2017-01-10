BBC Sport - Team Sky & Bradley Wiggins TUE controversy regrettable - Sir Dave Brailsford
Watch: Brailsford's tense grilling on Team Sky
- From the section Cycling
Team Sky boss Sir Dave Brailsford says the controversy surrounding Sir Bradley Wiggins and a medical package delivered to him in France is regrettable, and refuses to say whether he believes he still has the backing of three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome.
READ MORE: Cycling chiefs criticised by anti-doping chief over evidence to parliament
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired