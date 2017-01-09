Isle of Man chosen to host 2017 National Road Championships

Adam Blythe and Hannah Barnes won the 2016 national road race titles.

The Isle of Man has been chosen to host the 2017 British Cycling National Road Championships.

Manx riders Mark Cavendish and Peter Kennaugh have both won national road race titles in recent years.

This year's event will feature the time trials on 22 June and road races three days later.

Director of cycling, Jonny Clay said: "We are thrilled to be returning to the Isle of Man for the biggest date in the British road racing calendar."

He continued: "The island is steeped in cycling heritage, passion and tradition, making it the ideal venue for such a prestigious event".

The Isle of Man narrowly lost out to Stockton-on-Tees in a bid to host the event last year.

Their successful bid for 2017 was jointly put together by Manx International Cycling and the Department of Economic Development.

The island's chief minister Howard Quayle said it will be a "wonderful opportunity to welcome some of the world's best cyclists."

And Isle of Man Cycling Association chairman Richard Fletcher said the island will provide the "perfect backdrop for the event".

Other previous winners of British national titles include Sir Bradley Wiggins and Laura Kenny.