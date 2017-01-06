BBC Sport - Chris Froome calls for tighter TUE regulations

Froome calls for tighter TUE regulations

Three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome calls for tighter regulations on therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs) in cycling, and says he rejected one in 2015 on "moral grounds".

READ MORE: Froome rejected TUE on 'moral grounds'

