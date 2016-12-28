Tour of Qatar: 2017 edition of race is cancelled over lack of sponsorship

Tour of Qatar
The Tour of Qatar was scheduled to take place between 6-10 February

The 2017 Tour of Qatar has been cancelled because of "difficulty attracting financial sponsorship", cycling's governing body the UCI has announced.

The UCI said race organisers had decided to cancel both the women's and men's events.

British sprinter Mark Cavendish won the men's race in 2015 and 2016. Next year's race was scheduled to take place between 6-10 February.

It would have been the 16th edition.

