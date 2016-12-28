Sir Bradley Wiggins: Cyclist announces retirement
Sir Bradley Wiggins has announced his retirement from cycling aged 36.
The five-time Olympic champion and 2012 Tour de France winner said he had fulfilled his "childhood aspiration" of making a career out of the sport.
"I've met my idols and ridden with and alongside the best for 20 years," he said.
"2016 is the end of the road for this chapter, onwards and upwards. Kids from Kilburn don't win Olympic golds and the Tour de France! They do now."
Wiggins became Britain's most decorated Olympian in August when he won the team pursuit gold on the track in Rio, his fifth gold and eighth Olympic medal.
He secured eight world titles on the road and track and set the world record for the furthest distance ridden in one hour.
"What will stick with me forever is the support and love from the public though thick and thin, all as a result of riding a pushbike for a living," he added.
"2012 blew my mind and was a gas. Cycling has given me everything and I couldn't have done it without the support of my wonderful wife Cath and our amazing kids."
Wiggo's big wins
- Britain's most decorated Olympian with five gold medals in his haul of eight
- 2000 - wins first Olympic medal, bronze in Sydney
- 2004 - first Briton to win three Olympic medals at same games since 1964
- 2008 - wins two gold medal at Beijing Olympics
- 2012 - first British winner of Tour de France
- 2012 - wins time trial gold at London 2012
- 2012 - BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner
- 2012 - Velo d'Or winner (best cyclist of the year award)
- 2013 - knighted for services to cycling
- 2014 - world road time trial winner
- 2015 - sets world hour record on the track at 54.526km
- Won eight world titles on the track and road
