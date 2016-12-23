Victoria Williamson: Great Britain cyclist to return to training in January after crash

Victoria Williamson spent four weeks in hospital after the crash

Britain's Victoria Williamson says she will return to training in January, almost a year after suffering neck, back and pelvis fractures in a crash.

The 23-year-old, who won team sprint bronze with Becky James at the 2013 World Championships, collided with Elis Ligtlee during an omnium race.

Williamson had to miss the Olympic Games in Rio because of her injuries.

"There are going to be ups and downs - I'm going to take two steps forward and one back at times," Williamson said.

"I don't think it'll really hit home that I can actually do stuff again until I go into the velodrome and start getting into a routine with gym stuff and rehab."

As part of her recovery Williamson, who said following the crash that she was lucky not to have been paralysed, had to learn how to sit upright and how to walk again, having had to lie flat for so long.

However the Norfolk-born track cyclist, who will return to training on 3 January, has already set her sights on competing at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast.

"That is the dream at the minute - if we keep short-term, the dream is a Commonwealth medal," she added.

"That would give me something for the pain of missing out on Rio, because I've almost felt a bit empty-handed - the whole team got medals, I was in the running for the team and then missed out.

"That to me would feel like an Olympic gold, just because of the year I've had.

"We have got a long period in the grand scheme of things - Tokyo is four years away so that's the long-term goal - if I rush myself now, Tokyo will be out of the equation."