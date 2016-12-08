Laura Kenny named Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year

From the section

Laura Kenny won two Olympic golds in the summer under her maiden name Trott

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Laura Kenny has been named the 2016 Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year.

The Great Britain hockey side who won gold at Rio 2016 have been named Team of the Year.

Cyclist Kenny won team pursuit and omnium gold during the summer.

The 24-year-old beat fellow cyclist Sarah Storey, who has won 14 Paralympic gold medals and Jade Jones, who successfully defended her Olympic taekwondo title, to the prize.

Nicola Adams (boxing), Charlotte Dujardin (equestrianism) Johanna Konta (tennis) were the other nominees.

The other awards handed out were:

Olympian of the Year: Helen Glover & Heather Stanning (rowing)

Paralympian of the Year: Kadeena Cox (athletics & track cycling)

Young Sportswoman of the Year: Siobhan-Marie O'Connor (swimming)

Helen Rollason Award for Inspiration: Hannah Francis (a teenage eventing rider, who died in August after losing her battle with a rare bone cancer)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Professor Celia Brackenridge (researcher and activist)

Community Award: Kirsty Cameron (founder of Ladies Leisurely Cycles Facebook group)