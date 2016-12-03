2019 Road World Championships: Harrogate set to host race finishes

British rider Mark Cavendish crashed out of the Tour de France when stage one finished in Harrogate in 2014

Harrogate is set to host the finish for all the races when the 2019 Road World Championships are staged in Yorkshire.

The spa town has been proposed by race organisers and governing body the UCI is expected to ratify the decision when officials visit in January 2017.

Harrogate hosted the finish to stage one when Yorkshire staged the Grand Depart of the 2014 Tour de France.

Welcome to Yorkshire, with partners UK Sport and British Cycling, won the bid to host the week-long championships.

It will be the first time Britain has hosted the annual championships in 37 years.

On Friday, Welcome to Yorkshire revealed the route for the annual three-day Tour of Yorkshire race, which will feature a stage-two finish in Harrogate.

Chief executive Gary Verity said: "Riders and teams are thinking of coming to Yorkshire, getting used to Yorkshire, because they know some of these roads will be used in 2019.

"We also know that at some point the Tour de France will come back, so riders want to stay close to this county because they know there's going to be a lot of cycling here."

It has been estimated that up to two million spectators lined the route for the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire, won by Frenchman Thomas Voeckler.