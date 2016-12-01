Sir Bradley Wiggins: Five-time Olympic gold medallist to compete in 2017

Bradley Wiggins won the Tour de France in 2012

Sir Bradley Wiggins is named in British Cycling's 2016-17 podium programme squad, having been expected to retire.

The five-time Olympic gold medallist, 36, had suggested last month's Ghent Six Day event could be his last, but afterwards said he was "not sure yet" what his plans are.

British Cycling said they were giving Wiggins the "flexibility" to "consider the direction of his future".

He has been named as part of the men's track endurance team.

Wiggins teamed up with Mark Cavendish to win the Ghent Six Day event in Belgium. The pair also won madison gold together at the World Track Championships in London in March.

Wiggins, the 2012 Tour de France champion, also won team pursuit gold at this year's Olympics in Rio - where British cyclists enjoyed great success winning 12 medals, six of them golds.

"In a year which has seen some fantastic performances from the Great Britain Cycling Team, the bar for programme membership remains high and we have a very strong podium programme squad to lead us into the next Olympic cycle," British Cycling's programmes director Andy Harrison said.

London 2012 Olympic team pursuit champion Dani King has returned to the Great Britain cycling team along with fellow road rider Nikki Brammeier.

Six riders - Alice Barnes (road), Emily Kay (track endurance), Danni Khan (track endurance), Ryan Owens (track sprint), Mark Stewart (track endurance) and Oliver Wood (track endurance) - have stepped up from the senior academy programme.

British Cycling's Olympic podium programme is designed to support elite cyclists as they aim to win medals in major competitions, such as world championships and Olympic Games.

Olympic podium programme squad:

BMX: Kyle Evans, Liam Phillips, Tre Whyte

Mountain bike: Grant Ferguson

Men's road: Mark Cavendish, Steve Cummings, Jon Dibben, Owain Doull, Alex Dowsett, Andrew Fenn, Chris Froome, Luke Rowe, Ian Stannard, Ben Swift, Simon Yates, Adam Yates, Peter Kennaugh, Geraint Thomas

Women's road: Lizzie Deignan, Alice Barnes, Hannah Barnes, Nikki Brammeier, Dani King

Men's track endurance: Steve Burke, Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Chris Latham, Mark Stewart, Andy Tennant, Sir Bradley Wiggins, Oliver Wood

Women's track endurance: Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Emily Kay, Danni Khan, Joanna Rowsell Shand, Laura Kenny

Men's track sprint: Phil Hindes, Jason Kenny, Ryan Owens, Callum Skinner

Women's track sprint: Becky James, Katy Marchant, Victoria Williamson, Shanaze Reade