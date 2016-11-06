BBC Sport - Track Cycling World Cup: Great Britain pip France to team sprint gold
GB pip France to team sprint gold
- From the section Cycling
Great Britain's Jack Carlin, Ryan Owens and Joe Truman pip France to men's team sprint gold at the Track World Cup in Glasgow.
Available to UK users only.
WATCH MORE: GB men seal team pursuit double gold
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired