BBC Sport - Track Cycling World Cup: Emily Kay wins omnium by a point
Kay wins omnium by single point
- From the section Cycling
Great Britain's Emily Kay finishes second in the final sprint of the points race to win the four-event women's omnium by a single point from Belgium's Lotte Kopecky at the Track World Cup in Glasgow.
