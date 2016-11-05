BBC Sport - Track Cycling World Cup: Great Britain win madison
GB win thrilling madison despite crash
- From the section Cycling
Great Britain's Katie Archibald and Manon Lloyd win gold in the first elite-level women's madison in front of a partisan crowd at the Track World Cup in Glasgow.
Available to UK users only.
WATCH MORE: GB women win pursuit gold
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired