BBC Sport - Track Cycling World Cup: Great Britain win men's team pursuit
GB men seal team pursuit double gold
- From the section Cycling
Great Britain's quartet of Mark Stewart, Kian Emadi-Coffin, Andrew Tennant and Oliver Wood win team pursuit gold at the Track Cycling World Cup in Glasgow to follow success for the women in their final.
