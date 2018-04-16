Charlotte Edwards: Former England captain named Hampshire director of women's cricket

Charlotte Edwards scored 20 not out in her final innings last September

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards has been named Hampshire's new director of women's cricket.

The 37-year-old, who led England to victory in three Ashes series and the 2009 World Cup and World Twenty20, retired from playing last summer.

She succeeds Bob Parks following the former Hampshire wicketkeeper's retirement after 45 years in the game.

"I see an ambitious organisation that will compliment my passion for domestic cricket," she told the club website.

"I look forward to working with players, coaches and staff to help Hampshire become one of the leading domestic clubs in the country for women's cricket."

Edwards for England Tests: 1,676 runs from 23 matches at 44.10 average; four centuries and nine fifties ODIs: 5,992 runs from 191 matches at 38.16; nine centuries and 46 fifties T20s: 2,605 runs from 95 matches at 32.97 (strike rate of 106.93); 12 fifties

Edwards retired from international cricket in 2016 having led England for over a decade and scored more than 10,000 international runs in a 20-year career.

She led the Southern Vipers to the inaugural Kia Super League title in 2016 and helped them make the final last summer when they lost to the Western Storm.

"She's a legend in the women's game and has been a superb ambassador for the Vipers both on and off the pitch over the past two seasons," said Hampshire chief executive David Mann.

"Her wealth of experience and knowledge of the game will be invaluable assets for our management group and we're excited by the qualities she brings to the role."