County Championship: Gloucestershire beat Kent by five wickets

Benny Howell's unbeaten 52 was one of just three half-centuries in the match

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day four): Kent 64 & 153: Bell-Drummond 61; Higgins 5-22 Gloucestershire 110 & 108-5: Howell 52* Gloucestershire (19 pts) beat Kent (3 pts) by five wickets Scorecard

Gloucestershire scored the 47 runs needed to beat Kent by five wickets, despite a mini-collapse at Canterbury.

Resuming day four on 61-1 with a target of 108, the visitors lost three wickets in eight balls to leave them 84-4.

But Benny Howell's 52 not out saw them to 108-5 and victory before lunch - with Kent's Matt Henry claiming 3-37.

Kent never recovered from being bowled out for 64 on Saturday after day one was washed out, as the pace bowlers dominated throughout.

Gloucestershire head coach Richard Dawson told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"We got over the line and that's all we wanted to do, so it's pleasing.

"There have been some excellent things in this game which we can take away from it. We've had a tough work out here.

"Gareth Roderick's 51 [on Saturday] was probably worth a hundred on different pitches, in tough conditions. He batted exceptionally.

"Ryan Higgins has brought a bit of competition and he's got real fire in his belly. He's started tremendously well. He's a skilful bowler, swings it and can nip it around. He took full use of the conditions."