County Championship: Notts beat Lancashire as 12 wickets fall before lunch

Harry Gurney took eight wickets in the match in total, including six in the second innings

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day four): Lancashire 158 & 73: Gurney 6-25, Ball 4-14 Nottinghamshire 222 & 10-4: Mennie 3-4 Nottinghamshire (20 pts) beat Lancashire (3 pts) by six wickets Scorecard

Nottinghamshire began life back in Division One with a six-wicket win at Lancashire after an incredible finish.

Having resumed on 58-2, the hosts were all out for just 73 after losing eight wickets for 15 runs, as England paceman Jake Ball (4-14) and left-armer Harry Gurney (6-25) ran riot at Old Trafford.

That left Notts needing 10 runs to win.

But they slumped to 9-4, Australian seamer Joe Mennie taking three wickets, before Riki Wessels scored the single needed for victory.

Lancashire started day four trailing by just six runs, but once Keaton Jennings was trapped lbw by Gurney for 27, chaos ensued.

The normally reliable Shivnarine Chanderpaul went in Gurney's next over, caught superbly by Ross Taylor, before Ball took a wicket in each of his next four overs.

Only three of Lancashire's batsmen reached double figures, as they became the third county after Kent and Northants to be bowled out for less than 75 in the opening round of County Championship fixtures.

Mennie's burst to leave Notts 5-3 was no more than a blip, with Steven Mullaney's side taking 20 points back to Trent Bridge.