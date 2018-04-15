County Championship: Third-straight day between Yorkshire and Essex abandoned
-
- From the section Counties
|Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley (day three):
|No play possible on day three because of a wet outfield
|Scorecard
Yorkshire chief executive Mark Arthur has insisted there are no problems with Headingley's drainage after a third-straight day of their match against champions Essex was called off.
Arthur said unprecedented wet weather in Leeds and low temperatures meant the ground could not recover in time.
"The prime concern for the umpires has to be the health and wellbeing of the players," Arthur added.
Play on day three of the Division One game was abandoned at 14:00 BST.
The club has not yet said if there will be any play on Monday.