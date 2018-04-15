County Championship: Gloucestershire close in on opening win over Kent

Ryan Higgins
Gloucestershire signed Ryan Higgins from Middlesex at the end of 2017
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day three):
Kent 64 & 153: Bell-Drummond 61; Higgins 5-22
Gloucestershire 110 & 61-1: Howell 34*
Gloucestershire (3 pts) trail Kent (3 pts) by 47 runs
Scorecard

Gloucestershire need just 47 runs to beat Kent on the final day of their Division Two match at Canterbury.

Resuming on 110-8, the visitors lost their final two wickets without scoring to secure a first-innings lead of 56.

Ryan Higgins (5-22) then helped dismiss Kent for 153, despite 61 from the hosts' opener Daniel Bell-Drummond.

Needing 108 to win, Gloucestershire lost Chris Dent early on, before reaching the close on 61-1 with Benny Howell unbeaten on 34.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired